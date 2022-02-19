Home / Cities / Pune News / PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Pune on March 6 ahead of civic polls
PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Pune on March 6 ahead of civic polls

According to Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the prime minister will inaugurate various projects in the city
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public rally on the same day in the city. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Pune on March 6 to launch Metro rail, river development and various other development projects. He is likely to address a public rally on the same day in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers said on Saturday.

According to Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the prime minister will inaugurate various projects in the city.

“It is a proud thing that PM Modi has given time for the inauguration of the Metro project on March 6. Earlier his tour was planned on January 28 but as the Covid-19 cases increased, the tour had to be cancelled.”

There are two priority corridors - Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware college - ready to be inaugurated by Modi.

Along with this, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to inaugurate various other projects in the presence of PM ahead of civic polls mostly likely to be held during April.

“We are trying that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate various projects. The final tour plan will be confirmed soon,” said Mohol.

PM’s visit to the city will offer a much-needed boost to BJP, which controls PMC and is trying hard to retain the civic body amid serious challenges from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The tenure of existing elected members will end on March 8. After that, the state election commission is likely to announce elections post that. The work of delimitation is in the final stage. After that reservations for wards would be announced.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah had visited the PMC and addressed all party workers, sounding polls beguile.

PMC has planned to launch following programmes:

Metro rail priority stretches

Riverfront development

RK Laxman art gallery

Installation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in PMC premises

Distribution of homes under Prime Minister Awas Yojana

