PMPML announces additional bus services, alternate routes for Ganesh festival

With the Ganesh festival almost here, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced additional bus services and alternate routes to ensure smooth transportation of citizens visiting processions and pandals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The festival – to be celebrated from August 27 to September 6 – is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the nearby towns and the PMPML will operate special night bus services in addition to its regular fleet to accommodate the surge in demand. PMPML will operate special night bus services in addition to its regular fleet to accommodate the surge in demand. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the PMPML administration on Sunday, 270 buses will be deployed from major depots across Pimpri-Chinchwad such as Nigdi, Chinchwadgaon, Bhosari, Pimple Gurav, Sangvi, Akurdi railway station, Dange Chowk, Mukai Chowk Ravet, and Chikhali/Sambhajinagar. The buses will run through the night to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters. To cover operational costs, the PMPML has decided to levy an additional charge of ₹10 per ticket for special bus services after evening hours. While bus passes will remain valid till midnight, they will not apply to early morning the next day. Within Pune city, the PMPML has planned the deployment in two phases. From August 29 to 30 and on September 5, around 168 extra buses will be added.

Between August 31 and September 4 and on September 6, as many as 620 additional buses will operate based on demand. Swargate, Shivajinagar, Deccan, Hadapsar, Pune railway station, Manapa Bhavan (PMC building on Congress House Road), Dagadusheth Ganpati, Natraj Hotel, and Katraj will serve as key hubs connecting to various parts of the city and suburbs including Kothrud, Kondhwa, Warje, Wagholi, Lohegaon, Pashan, Baner, Alandi, Talegaon and Saswad. In addition, special night services will operate between Swargate and Nigdi to accommodate the increase in demand.

Kishor Chauhan, PMPML labour and public relations officer, said, “Since traffic police enforce restrictions on central city routes like Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, and Tilak Road in the evenings during the ten-day festival, we have provided alternate routes. For instance, buses typically running via Shivaji Road will be diverted via Jangli Maharaj Road, Bal Gandharva Chowk, Deccan, and Tilak Road. Routes such as 55 (Ambil Odha) will be diverted from Natraj Stand, while those like 58 and 59 will begin from Deccan Gymkhana instead of their usual terminals. If Laxmi Road is closed, buses from Pune railway station will be rerouted via Sassoon General Hospital, Maldhakka, Old Bazaar, Congress Bhavan, and Deccan. On certain Kondhwa routes, diversions will be implemented through Kelkar Road, Lal Mahal, Dagadusheth Ganpati, and Shaniwarwada. These changes will generally apply after 5 pm when traffic restrictions begin, though last-minute modifications may also be made in coordination with the traffic police.”

The transport body has appealed to citizens to use the additional bus services, cooperate with officials at major bus stands, and follow diversions to avoid inconvenience. Special officers and staff will be deployed at key locations to assist passengers.