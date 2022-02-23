Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML plans to convert old buses to electric
PUNE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will submit a proposal before the board of directors to convert its old diesel buses into electric variant
Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will submit a proposal before the board of directors to convert its old diesel buses into electric variant. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will submit a proposal before the board of directors to convert its old diesel buses into electric variant. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 08:46 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will submit a proposal before the board of directors to convert its old diesel buses into electric variant.

The transport utility has started trial of a bus converted from diesel to electric. PMPML chief engineer Sunil Burse said, “After carrying out the trial, we have handed over the bus to Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for certification and validation. Post ARAI clearance, we plan to covert maximum old buses into electric.”

Burse said, “The board of directors would take a decision on the number of old buses which would be converted into electric. It is a win-win situation for us as the body of old buses is good and the engine would get replaced by electric battery.”

PMPML sources confirmed that the converted bus on trial is running for more than 100km to 150km per day and working effectively. PMPML plans to hire a private agency to convert old buses into electric variant.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
