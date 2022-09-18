PMPML puts on hold bus service plan to Kas

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has put on hold its plan to start bus service between Pune and Kas plateau in Satara district. The decision came after reservation expressed by the state environment and tourism department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMPML traffic manager Dattatray Zende said, “As we got instructions from the state environment department to not start the bus service immediately, the inauguration scheduled on Sunday has also been postponed.”

The public transport utility had earlier decided to ply five e-buses for tourist service at ‘Kas Pathar’, declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 2012.

Citizens and transport activists opposed the move saying there was no need for plying buses between Pune and Kas.

Sanjay Shitole, transport activist and member of PMP Pravasi Manch had said, “This is a wrong decision to give PMPML buses to Satara district when there is need for more buses in Pune itself. There is already a shortage of buses and if they want to give buses, they should give MSRTC buses for transportation of tourists. Also, the PMPML should learn from its past mistakes like the e-bus service that was started at Sinhagad fort in May and pulled back within a few days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}