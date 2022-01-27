PMPML reduces buses from 35 to 10 at Pune airport

Due to the poor response to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses from the Pune airport at Lohegaon to various routes in the city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the PMPML has reduced the airport bus service from 35 buses to 10.

In last few months, the transport body had started a special bus service for travellers coming from the airport but there is a poor response, said, officials.

“We had 35 buses plying to various routes throughout the day from Lohegaon, but there is hardly any passengers travelling by these buses, so we have now reduced these buses to ten. Earlier we were plying buses all across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on various routes from the airport. But passengers are preferring to travel by private cabs and auto-rickshaws, due to which most of our buses are plying empty,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.

There are electric buses given by PMPML to Pune airport at Lohegaon, and a dedicated space is given to parking the buses inside the airport premises. There are hardly any passengers taking these buses going towards Kothrud, Chinchwad, Swargate, Hadapsar and other parts of the city.

“Now looking at the response by the passengers we are going to schedule more buses from the airport, as already organisation is going through financial losses. And giving more than 10 electric buses from Lohegaon to various destinations is making a loss on routes to our routine schedule,” added Zende.

Vipul Alekar, a commuter, said, “As Covid cases are increasing in the city we avoid travelling by the public transport buses, recently I came from Lucknow to Pune airport. So, we preferred to travel by private cab and protect the family from getting infected.”