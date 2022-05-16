PMPML suspends e-bus service at Sinhagad fort

Pune The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended its e-bus service at Sinhagad fort from Tuesday. With this, tourists will now be able to take private vehicles at the fort, a popular tourist spot that attract thousands of visitors every weekend.

Started on a trial basis on May 2, the e-bus had received good response though narrow roads, sharp turns and running buses on the upward slop was taking on high toll on bus charging.

Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on Friday, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.

“The service will be suspended until seven metres buses are not available. Currently, we have nine-metre buses which are facing problems while taking turns on steep roads. From Tuesday, one can go to Sinhagad fort like they were going earlier on two-wheeler and four-wheelers,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest, Pune.

According to PMPML officials, besides wider roads and smaller in size buses, more charging points are required to make the journey more comfortable for the public.

“With visitors have faced problems like bus break down, minor accidents, in last few days PMPML have decided to suspend service and it will reintroduce after the small buses ,” stated the PMPML in its release on Monday.

A total of 7,685 people visited Sinhagad fort on Sunday with 24 buses making 209 trips and total revenue collected was ₹3,62,600.

“Looking at the incidents of few minor accidents that happened in the last 15 days and also there is a need to upgrade infrastructure like road widening and providing more power supply for charging. Now we know all the loopholes and once we upgrade the facility service will start once again,” said Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.

A meeting has also been planned to address the issues about the service which is facing opposition from locals as well as some organisations. The passengers too had expressed unhappiness over the high fares. For one two-way ticket, visitors had to pay ₹100 in addition to the parking charges for private vehicles.

“PWD, Forest department, MSEDCL and PMPML who had visited the Sinhagad fort yesterday (Sunday) will hold meeting with chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra tomorrow (Tuesday) on deciding future plan,” said Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.

On weekends 25 buses were operational while on weekdays 10 buses were operating.

Opposing the e-bus service, Raje Shivray Pratishthan group had carried out a protest on Sunday due to which for three hours buses were stuck on top. The buses were stuck as many local private vehicle owners from Donje village were angry with the decision to ban private vehicles that led to the agitation at the Sinhagad fort. The locals have been opposing the e-bus initiative from the administration citing that it has adversely affected their business.

‘Small-size e-buses can be used on the route’

After meeting the Pune forest department and PMPML officials to discuss measures to prevent accidents at the ghat section of Sinhagad fort, it was decided to temporarily stop PMPML bus services. Small-size electric buses can be used on this route, but it has to be added to the fleet of the public transport utility,” said deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar at Council Hall on Monday.

Pawar said the barricades damaged at the ghat section of the fort during the PMPML e-bus accident on May 13 needs to be repaired before resuming the bus service.