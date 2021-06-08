Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMPML to convert diesel buses into CNG due to rising fuel prices

Similar to residents, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is facing the heat of the rising fuel prices
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Similar to residents, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is facing the heat of the rising fuel prices. The organisation has now taken an important decision to convert its diesel buses into CNG buses. Looking at the hiked prices of diesel fuel, impacting on its daily expenses over fuel, the organisation is converting its 200 buses into CNG.

It would be the first time PMPML would be changing its diesel buses into CNG, for which they have put in a request to Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) to carry out the process.

“With the hiked diesel prices and having a major impact on our daily expenses, we have put in a request to MNGL demanding to convert our 200 buses from diesel to CNG. We had a preliminary discussion with their officials and accordingly we are now working out on a plan to convert these buses. There is a cost of around 4 lakh to convert one bus into CNG fuelling system,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap.

“It is just like installing a CNG kit to a car, similarly the buses will be installed CNG kits, and it will save our huge fuel expenses. Our talks are going on about the same with MNGL officials, its formalisation and proposal making process is going on,” he added.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMPML is already facing huge losses since last year. Even in the last two months as services were closed for public, the transport body reported losses of over 80 crore.

When asked about funding of this project, Jagtap said, “We are not in a condition to bare the costing of converting these buses to CNG, but certainly if both the municipal corporations help in providing funds it will save lot of money in future over fuel. Once we get good response to this project, later on other than purchasing new buses and to save money we would convert more diesel buses into CNG.”

