PMPML to introduce ‘next stop announcement system’ in all buses

Much to the relief of visually impaired, disabled, and elderly passengers, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to introduce a ‘next stop announcement system’ in all 1,880 buses in its fleet that will let passengers know loud and clear the next stop on the buses’ route. This is the first time such an announcement system will be introduced by a transport body. As per the information shared by the PMPML, all 1,880 buses in its fleet will soon be equipped with the ‘next stop announcement system’. (HT FILE)

As per the information shared by the PMPML, all 1,880 buses in its fleet will soon be equipped with the ‘next stop announcement system’. The work of installing this system is in the final stage and the necessary audio recordings have been completed. The system is set to be installed in all of PMPML’s buses within a month.

Nitin Narvekar, PMPML joint managing director, said, “It is necessary for passengers to receive loud and clear information about the next stop while travelling in a bus. For this purpose, the installation of the ‘next stop announcement system’ in all buses is crucial. The installation process is in the final stage, and the required audio recordings have been completed. The system will be operational in all PMPML buses within a month, which will benefit passengers.”

Unlike metro stations, railway stations and the Pune airport where updates are provided with respect to the metro, train or flight that passengers have taken or intend to take, the PMPML buses had no announcement system due to which the visually impaired, disabled and elderly passengers were facing confusion while travelling, missing their stops, and even having verbal altercations with conductors. The PMPML is now working on a war footing to install the announcement system in all its buses with the same expected to be operational by the end of the month.

While the decision has been welcomed by passengers, Kshitij Manjare, a frequent commuter, said, “There was a need for this announcement system to be installed in all the buses much earlier. Now, some of my friends who travel frequently by PMPML buses and are visually impaired can hear the announcement and know about the bus stops on the route.”