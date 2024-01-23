PMPML to start 7 private charging stations in Pune

PUNE As many as seven private charging stations will be set up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas, said officials of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). These charging stations will be set up by Adani Group on the premises of PMPML, and the transport body will get 32.5 per cent of the profit amount. (HT PHOTO)

Work on one of these charging stations has already started at Hinjewadi Phase 2, said officials.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Other stations will start at Bhakti-Shakti Nigdi, Bhosari, Katraj, Baner-Sus Road, Pulgate and Deccan Gymkhana. Two-wheelers, four-wheelers and three-wheelers will have 24-hour charging facilities at these stations.

These charging stations will be set up by Adani Group on the premises of PMPML, and the transport body will get 32.5 per cent of the profit amount.

“E-charging stations are being set up at seven sites of PMPML to increase revenue in addition to ticketing. The work of one of the charging stations has started at Hinjewadi Phase 2,” said Sanjay Kolte, PMPML chairman and managing director.

PMPML provides public transport service in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas and has e fleet of 1,750 buses. While around 11 to 12 lakh passengers travel daily and the transport body earns an average of ₹1.6 crore per day.