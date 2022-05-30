PMPML okays boom barriers for BRT corridors

PUNE: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has completed testing of the automatic boom barriers installed at four different locations and based on the results, the public transport body has decided to invite bids by next month for installing them at other locations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The automatic boom barriers have been tested at multiple locations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for a month and with the tests proving satisfactory, the tender process which will allow for installation of boom barriers in the rest of the city will start soon, officials said.

Dattatray Zende, traffic manager, PMPML, said that boom barriers have been installed at Jagtap dairy chowk and Kalewadi phata in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), whereas they have been installed close to Deccan college and Sathe biscuit chowk along the Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi BRT corridor in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Incidentally, the boom barrier close to Deccan college near Yerawada stopped functioning after being hit by an auto-rickshaw on Sunday. At Kalewadi phata too, the boom barrier stopped functioning after a recent accident. However, Zende said that the barriers will be effective in ensuring that no cars enter the BRT corridor which used to be the case till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Firstly, the barriers will be opened only for four seconds which will allow only buses without anyone tailing behind. Still, the cameras will be able to record the numbers of private vehicles entering the corridors and the same will be fined accordingly. The traffic police will soon be looped in for this,” Zende said.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police Rahul Shrirame expressed his inability to comment since he was busy in a meeting.

While the PMPML is confident that the boom barriers will be effective, others have expressed doubts about them. Anand Kulkarni who runs a shop near Sathe biscuit chowk, said, “I do not know how well the infrastructure will work. The road seems to be a bit narrow so the people in a hurry may end up missing buses because if a bus is passing through, there is no space for people to go.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the PMPML decided to resume the installation of automatic boom barriers at entrance points so as to allow only buses inside the bus rapid transit (BRT) stretch. Each automatic boom barrier comes with a sensor and a camera. With each bus having a number, the sensor senses that number and only then opens the boom barrier. The camera recognises the bus at a distance of 20 metre before it enters the corridor. The PMPML had previously cited the paucity of funds to install boom barriers at other locations. Meanwhile, the PMPML has discontinued the deployment of guards at multiple locations. Earlier, the PMC and PCMC had approved the deployment of wardens at BRTS stretches after a series of accidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Locations where boom barriers were tested

Jagtap dairy chowk

Kalewadi phata

Sathe biscuit chowk at Vishrantwadi

Deccan college, Yerawada

BRTS Stretches in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

Katraj to Swargate

Swargate to Hadapsar

Yerawada to Kharadi

Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi

Bopodi to Chinchwad

Jagtap dairy chowk to Kalewadi phata

Sangavi phata to Kiwale chowk