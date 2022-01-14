PMPML’s Rs91 crore question finds no takers amid civic Opposition

PUNE Opposition parties have kept mum on the issue of Rs91 crore being paid to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) contractors for buses during the period of the lockdown in 2021. The amount has been approved by the board of directors of the PMPML.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling BJP’s senior members have raised the issue stating that this decision is not in the interest of PMPML.

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi raised the doubts and it was expected that opposition parties would take up this issue and the target ruling BJP. All of a sudden, the opposition parties is mum on this issue.

Nationalist Congress Party city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The proposal was pending with the board of director for almost a year. They keep silent on it and before elections, BJP approved it.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The agreements are old during the tenure of Congress and NCP. Though buses are not operational, as per agreements, we are forced to give compensations though the buses were not operational. We did negotiate while approving the funds.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civic activist Vivek Velankar has criticised the BJP’s decision to pay compensation to the contractor. Velankar said, “The buses were shut but PMPML is paying for it. Same decision was taken at a central level. The toll operators got compensation though there was no traffic on highways. It shows who the government is giving tax payers ‘ money to.”

Opposition party leaders decline making statements on the issue. A second rung of leaders, speaking anonymously, said, “Ideally, our leaders need to issue a press statement and oppose this proposal. We are doing agitations on small issues but why we kept mum on this is a question workers too are asking.”