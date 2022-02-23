PMPML’s six depots to function only for e-buses

PUNE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has planned to convert its six depots only for electric buses and has started work to install charging stations.

As the public transport utility will add 650 e-buses to its fleet, it will train its staff to manage only electric buses.

PMPML chief engineer Sunil Burse said, “We will add 350 more e-buses to our existing strength of 150 plying on roads, and 143 buses have already arrived. Remaining buses will join the fleet by March end. PMPML will also hire 150 e-buses which would be available in the next few months, and the total strength will touch 650 e-buses.”

Burse said, “The dedicated depots for e-buses would be set up in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune city and peripheral areas for smooth operation.”