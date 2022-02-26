PMRDA plans DPR for Pune international convention and exhibition centre
PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has initiated process to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre proposed on 120 acres at Moshi.
The centre will include an open exhibition, three exhibition hall, convention centre, helipad, star hotels, museum, fire station, VIP lounge, car parking, metro station and star hotels.
The Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority was earlier given the project before it was dissolved and the state government handed it over to PMRDA.
PMRDA has floated tender to appoint consultant to prepare DPR for it.
PMRDA chief engineer Chandrakant Javale said, “The construction of compound wall for 94.87 hectare and levelling of 11 hectare is completed. Once the DPR is ready, PMRDA would approve it and work would begin. As levelling work is completed, it is ready for open air exhibitions.”
It is a mega and world-class project. PMRDA’s aim is to develop an exhibition-cum-convention centre of international scale. It would be a leading facility in India for industrial sector. It would help to create an ecosystem of service industries for promotion of trade and business and increase employment opportunities, according to a PMRDA officials.
