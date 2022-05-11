PM’s call for immediate cessation of hostilities an important step in ending the Russia-Ukraine war: EU ambassador

PUNE:“It is an important step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and Russia would realise its unnecessary and unjustified aggression about the attack on Ukraine. For this, all international leaders need to come together to stop Russia’s aggression and urge it to take back its armed forces from Ukraine,” said European Union (EU) ambassador Ugo Astuto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Astuto was speaking at a programme held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday to celebrate 60 years of partnership between the EU and India. Astuto’s speech was part of the programme, ‘EU-India: A green, digital and resilient future’. Also present for the programme were SPPU vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar, pro vice-chancellor professor N S Umrani, and several other dignitaries.

About the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Astuto said, “The sanctions are necessary to help stop the aggression for which all European countries have come together. It is necessary now to stop the war from the Russian side, their unnecessary aggression is of no use and for that, they should take back their armed forces from Ukraine. To stop Russia’s aggression, it is necessary to have restrictions imposed which will affect their decision about war. We are taking several decisions about putting more restrictions on Russia.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About the digital transition post-Covid-19, he said, “It is a significant transition and we all have gone through it. It was a very difficult period for the past two years and we have seen how important digital work has become in our daily lives. Our social lives are now connected to online platforms and digital transition will also be a key to a green economy, making our economies globally green and resilient. So we need to force innovation and a competitive environment and we also need to protect individual rights related to privacy.”

“Today, we are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations with our Indian friends and I am glad that this strategic partnership is gaining momentum over the past couple of years. And we are going to continue this partnership and work together on various topics and expand the relationship between India and the EU. This will expand in terms of trade, economic agenda, climate change and innovations, also people to people contact as India has major academic institutions like the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}