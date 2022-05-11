PM’s call for immediate cessation of hostilities an important step in ending the Russia-Ukraine war: EU ambassador
PUNE:“It is an important step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and Russia would realise its unnecessary and unjustified aggression about the attack on Ukraine. For this, all international leaders need to come together to stop Russia’s aggression and urge it to take back its armed forces from Ukraine,” said European Union (EU) ambassador Ugo Astuto.
Astuto was speaking at a programme held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday to celebrate 60 years of partnership between the EU and India. Astuto’s speech was part of the programme, ‘EU-India: A green, digital and resilient future’. Also present for the programme were SPPU vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar, pro vice-chancellor professor N S Umrani, and several other dignitaries.
About the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Astuto said, “The sanctions are necessary to help stop the aggression for which all European countries have come together. It is necessary now to stop the war from the Russian side, their unnecessary aggression is of no use and for that, they should take back their armed forces from Ukraine. To stop Russia’s aggression, it is necessary to have restrictions imposed which will affect their decision about war. We are taking several decisions about putting more restrictions on Russia.”
About the digital transition post-Covid-19, he said, “It is a significant transition and we all have gone through it. It was a very difficult period for the past two years and we have seen how important digital work has become in our daily lives. Our social lives are now connected to online platforms and digital transition will also be a key to a green economy, making our economies globally green and resilient. So we need to force innovation and a competitive environment and we also need to protect individual rights related to privacy.”
“Today, we are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations with our Indian friends and I am glad that this strategic partnership is gaining momentum over the past couple of years. And we are going to continue this partnership and work together on various topics and expand the relationship between India and the EU. This will expand in terms of trade, economic agenda, climate change and innovations, also people to people contact as India has major academic institutions like the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU),” he added.
‘Conservation fee’ can’t be levied on projects outside eco-sensitive zones, says HC
The Bombay high court has struck down the demand of ₹4 crore from a developer in Thane, saying the forest department could not levy a “conservation fee” on commercial activities outside the eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) surrounding national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Sai Pushp Enterprises. Though the order was passed on May 5, it was available on May 9.
Two held for rape, molestation of minor girl in Pune
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for sexual assault and molestation of a 13-year-old girl. Out of the two arrested men one does welding work, and another is a rickshaw driver, according to the police. A case was registered on Tuesday evening. The two then took turns and forced themselves on the girl. The girl then told her parents, and a case was registered.
Pune civic body’s immunisation drive hit due to summer vacations
PUNE As the summer vacations begin, the routine immunisation programme by the Pune Municipal Corporation has been hit hard- reason- children are travelling or out of town for a vacation. April 2022, the civic body has been able to vaccinate 91% of the children aged between 0 to 9 months. Of the 60,900 children in the said age group, who are eligible to get the jab, 55,568 have got the shot.
Congress to ask JMM to support its candidate for Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand
The Congress intends to ask the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the lead partner in the state coalition, to back its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress in-charge for the state Avinash Pande, said on Wednesday. The JMM has 30 members in the 81-seat assembly. A candidate needs 27 votes to win. The Congress did field Shahzada Anwar but lost. Pande dismissed speculation around the names of candidates who may be fielded by the ruling alliance.
UP constable arrested for supplying drugs in Mumbai
Mumbai An Uttar Pradesh police constable has been arrested for allegedly supplying premium quality Thailand-based Double Tiger Mark Heroin and Mephedrone in the city. The Malwani police on a tip-off nabbed two people identified as Pramod Sharma, 38, and Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Nazrul Khan, 32, from Jankalyan Nagar road in Malwani, Malad in a suspicious condition.
