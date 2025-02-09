Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police arrest vehicle thief, recover 11 bikes

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man who used to steal motorcycles for personal amusement, said officials on Saturday

Pune: Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man who used to steal motorcycles for personal amusement, said officials on Saturday.

Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man who used to steal motorcycles for personal amusement, said officials on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man who used to steal motorcycles for personal amusement, said officials on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police have recovered 11 motorcycles totally worth 6.60 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Santosh alias Sharad Gajanan Ingole from Washim district.

Acting on a tip-off, police identified the accused and arrested him.

The accused is a criminal on record and involved in seven motorcycle theft cases reported in Washim, Akola, Jalgaon, Pune and Buldhana districts.

Police recovered 11 motorcycles stolen from Shirur, Chakan, Bhosari MIDC, Lonikand, Khadki, Alandi, Mahalunge, Dighi, and Dhada (Buldhana) areas.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On