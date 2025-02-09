Police arrest vehicle thief, recover 11 bikes

Pune: Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man who used to steal motorcycles for personal amusement, said officials on Saturday. Pune Rural Police on Thursday arrested a man who used to steal motorcycles for personal amusement, said officials on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police have recovered 11 motorcycles totally worth ₹6.60 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Santosh alias Sharad Gajanan Ingole from Washim district.

Acting on a tip-off, police identified the accused and arrested him.

The accused is a criminal on record and involved in seven motorcycle theft cases reported in Washim, Akola, Jalgaon, Pune and Buldhana districts.

Police recovered 11 motorcycles stolen from Shirur, Chakan, Bhosari MIDC, Lonikand, Khadki, Alandi, Mahalunge, Dighi, and Dhada (Buldhana) areas.