Police constable suspended for cheating, assaulting woman 

Pune city police suspended a police constable for allegedly cheating and assaulting a woman with whom he had been in a relationship. The situation took a darker turn after the woman's husband passed away in September 2021.

The police constable has been identified as Tushar Anil Sutar, who is deputed at Khadak police station. The incident was reported in 2019 when Sutar came in contact with a woman. Police said the victim, a resident of Rasta Peth, had been involved with Sutar since 2019 after meeting him on a famous social media site. She alleged that despite promising to marry her, Sutar continued to delay the wedding over the years.

The situation took a darker turn after the woman’s husband passed away in September 2021. She alleged that Sutar allegedly took ₹5 lakh and some gold ornaments of the victims. When she pressured him for marriage, Sutar allegedly assaulted her and refused to fulfil his promises.

It is also alleged that the victim received insurance money for her husband’s death, which was also taken by Sutar.

Frustrated by the accused’s harassment, the victim went to the police station. According to police, Sutar’s actions harmed the public’s perception of the police force, hence he was suspended from his duties.