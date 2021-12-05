Police posers rob senior citizen couple of 2.6 lakh in Pune

In yet another case of citizens getting robbed by men posing as policemen, an elderly couple was robbed of gold jewellery worth ₹2,60,000 on Saturday.

A complaint was lodged by a 72-year-old man who was walking with his wife on Sus road, when the incident took place. On Saturday, at 11.30am, two men on a two-wheeler approached the pedestrian couple and told them that they were policemen. They asked the complainants wife to take off the jewellery for safe keeping. When the woman did so, one of the men used sleight of hand to steal all the jewellery that the woman was wearing. The couple is from Sion, Mumbai and were visiting relatives in Pune, said officials.

When the complainant reached home, they realised that the jewellery was not in the bag. The stolen jewellery was worth ₹2,60,000.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) has been registered against the unidentified duo. Police sub-inspector Mohan Jadhav of Chatuhshringi police station is investigating the case.

The police said, similar cases have occurred in the past in not only Pune city but also in Pimpri- Chinchwad and Pune rural police jurisdiction. With senior citizens as usual targets, the accused scare the elderly with false information about an attack in the vicinity.