Police raid gambling den in Pune; 33, including cop arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 05:58 am IST

The accused police official has been identified as Mahesh Mahadev Bhutkar, who is working as an assistant sub-inspector attached to the police headquarters

Vishrambaug police have busted a gambling network operating from the parking area of Haribhau Sane near Modi Ganpati, Narayan Peth, and arrested 33, including a policeman, said officials. The incident was reported on Thursday.

Police constable Ganesh Bhujbal has lodged a complaint at Vishrambaug police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused police official has been identified as Mahesh Mahadev Bhutkar, who is working as an assistant sub-inspector attached to the police headquarters. He was suspended from duty after a detailed report was submitted by the Vishrambaug police.

The said gambling den was run by Vijay Mahadik.

Santosh Laxman Pandhare, senior police inspector at Vishrambaug police station, said, “During the raid, we arrested 33 persons. A detailed report about this was sent to the concerned department.”

Police constable Ganesh Bhujbal has lodged a complaint at Vishrambaug police station.

