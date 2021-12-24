Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Police recovered more cash from arrested MSCE commissioner in paper leak case
pune news

Police recovered more cash from arrested MSCE commissioner in paper leak case

Tukaram Supe, in connivance with others, allegedly took money to change the results of some candidates so that they could clear the test
Police  claimed to have recovered another 25 lakh in cash allegedly belonging to Tukaram Supe, the arrested commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC).(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 07:57 AM IST
PTI | , Pune

Pune Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered another 25 lakh in cash allegedly belonging to Tukaram Supe, the arrested commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC).

 Supe has been arrested over alleged tampering of 2020 Teachers' Eligibility Test results. Police have so far recovered over 2.80 crore in cash, gold jewellery worth 70 lakh and documents related to fixed deposits from Supe and people close to him. "We had appealed people to approach us if Supe had kept unaccounted-for money with them.

Today two people came forward and handed over a total of 25 lakh which he had kept with them," said Vijay Palsule, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber and economic offences wing). 

Besides Supe, police have already arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, the director of G A Software, the firm which conducted the exam; Abhishek Sawrikar who was a consultant with the education department, and another person. 

Supe, in connivance with others, allegedly took money to change the results of some candidates so that they could clear the test. In a separate case, two days ago police arrested a former commissioner of MSCE and two others for allegedly tampering with the marks of candidates in the 2018 TET. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra pune neet
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP