Police recovered more cash from arrested MSCE commissioner in paper leak case

Pune Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered another ₹25 lakh in cash allegedly belonging to Tukaram Supe, the arrested commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC).

Supe has been arrested over alleged tampering of 2020 Teachers' Eligibility Test results. Police have so far recovered over ₹2.80 crore in cash, gold jewellery worth ₹70 lakh and documents related to fixed deposits from Supe and people close to him. "We had appealed people to approach us if Supe had kept unaccounted-for money with them.

Today two people came forward and handed over a total of ₹25 lakh which he had kept with them," said Vijay Palsule, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber and economic offences wing).

Besides Supe, police have already arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, the director of G A Software, the firm which conducted the exam; Abhishek Sawrikar who was a consultant with the education department, and another person.

Supe, in connivance with others, allegedly took money to change the results of some candidates so that they could clear the test. In a separate case, two days ago police arrested a former commissioner of MSCE and two others for allegedly tampering with the marks of candidates in the 2018 TET.