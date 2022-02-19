Home / Cities / Pune News / Police register case 10 months after 80-year-old woman’s accidental death
pune news

Police register case 10 months after 80-year-old woman’s accidental death

The police had lodged a case of accidental death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure
A case in the death of an 80-year-old woman in an accident in April 2020 was registered on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A case in the death of an 80-year-old woman in an accident in April 2020 was registered on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A case in the death of an 80-year-old woman in an accident in April 2020 was registered on Friday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Shantabai Mahadev Suryavanshi, 80, a resident of Kadamvakvasti in Haveli.

She was walking along the Solapur-Pune Highway stretch running through the Kadamwakvasti area of Haveli on April 30, 2020, around 2:30 pm when the unidentified vehicle rammed into her and caused the fatal injury.

The police had lodged a case of accidental death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

A complaint in the matter was lodged by police officials of Lonikand police station.

A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 134 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikalbhor police station on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out