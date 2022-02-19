Police register case 10 months after 80-year-old woman’s accidental death

PUNE A case in the death of an 80-year-old woman in an accident in April 2020 was registered on Friday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Shantabai Mahadev Suryavanshi, 80, a resident of Kadamvakvasti in Haveli.

She was walking along the Solapur-Pune Highway stretch running through the Kadamwakvasti area of Haveli on April 30, 2020, around 2:30 pm when the unidentified vehicle rammed into her and caused the fatal injury.

The police had lodged a case of accidental death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

A complaint in the matter was lodged by police officials of Lonikand police station.

A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 134 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikalbhor police station on Friday.