PUNE: Pune rural police on Wednesday released a sketch of the suspect who was involved in the robbery and sexual assault case on Pune-Solapur highway near Daund, and have urged the public to come forward to provide any information they could have. Police release sketch of suspect in Daund case, appeal to public to help

The police, in a press release, stated that a criminal case has been registered at the Daund Police Station under sections 64, 309(6), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The release also gives telephone numbers of police officers who can be contacted if anyone has any information regarding the suspect. It reads: “Citizens who have any information regarding the suspect or have seen someone who matches the sketch are requested to come forward and contact the officials on the following numbers: SDPO Bapurao Dadas – Mobile: 9049664673, API Rahul Gawade – Mobile: 9823165080, and API Dattaji Mohite – Mobile: 8308844004”.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and three women robbed of gold ornaments by two unidentified persons.The incident took place around 4:15am near Swami Chincholi on Pune-Solapur highway near Daund when the car in which the victims were travelling halted for a tea break.

A police officer told HT: “We have analysed over 50 CCTV cameras from various establishments and toll plaza on Pune-Solapur highway. And we have traced the two accused on a motorcycle till Indapur. They have painted a white colour on the number plate of the vehicle. Our teams have reached Tembhurni and Mohol, and soon the accused will be nabbed.

Soon after the incidents, police had registered a case at Daund police station under sections pertaining to robbery, sexual assault, and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.