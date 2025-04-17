Police solve 6 cases after arresting 8 accused in Bahul robbery incident 

With the arrest of eight accused involved in the Bahul and Shelpimplagaon robbery cases, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police claimed to solve six robbery cases registered against the gang at Chakan police station. The assailants had stabbed two family members who resisted and assaulted an elderly woman before fleeing the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Last month, police arrested eight accused involved in the Bahul robbery case. Last week, police seized three motorcycles, robbery equipment, a sword, a knife, an iron rod and stolen jewellery total worth ₹15 lakh from the accused. On February 24, the gang stormed into a house in Bahul village, Khed taluka, looting cash and gold jewellery at knifepoint.

The assailants had stabbed two family members who resisted and assaulted an elderly woman before fleeing the scene. The victims, Ashok Jairam Wadekar (35) and his wife Ujjwala Ashok Wadekar (32) were stabbed when they tried to resist robbers. They were admitted to the private hospital in Bhosari. Wadekar’s elderly parents were also beaten up with wooden sticks.