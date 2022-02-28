Political parties condemn governor’s statement on Ramdas
PUNE Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, on Monday, held agitations against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement stating that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s direct descendent and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udayanraje Bhosale also criticised the statement.
Koshyari had made the remarks in Aurangabad while speaking on the importance of teachers, on Sunday.
Udyanraje Bhosale tweeted, “Governor must take back is his words. Rajmata Jijau was Shivaji Maharaj’s guru.”
NCP held a protest in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters and condemned the governor’s statement. Congress party also held an agitation in the city.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.