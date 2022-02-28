Home / Cities / Pune News / Political parties condemn governor’s statement on Ramdas
Political parties condemn governor’s statement on Ramdas

Bhagat Singh Koshyari had made the remarks in Aurangabad while speaking on the importance of teachers, on Sunday
NCP held a protest in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters and condemned the governor’s statement by governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Congress party also held an agitation in the city. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, on Monday, held agitations against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement stating that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s direct descendent and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udayanraje Bhosale also criticised the statement.

Koshyari had made the remarks in Aurangabad while speaking on the importance of teachers, on Sunday.

Udyanraje Bhosale tweeted, “Governor must take back is his words. Rajmata Jijau was Shivaji Maharaj’s guru.”

NCP held a protest in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters and condemned the governor’s statement. Congress party also held an agitation in the city.

