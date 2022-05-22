Political parties in Pune take call on course of agitations, set code of conduct
With civic polls inching closer, political agitations in the city have taken an aggressive turn. Political representatives in the city, along with police officials framed a code of conduct on Saturday, to maintain Pune’s political culture.
Political experts pointed out that it is rare for political parties come together and frame such rules for agitations against each other and respect the demonstration in a democratic way.
Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta called for a meeting with all the political parties city unit president and office bearers to discuss the protest issue. Representatives of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) among other party representatives were present for the meeting.
In the meeting, it was decided that all political parties will conduct agitations in a democratic, civil manner and follow some principles, said officials.
NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We all agreed to not conduct agitations in front of opposition party leaders’ residence as it would cause inconvenience to their family members.”
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay More said, “We all decided not to stop the convoy of any political leader.”
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “It is decided that the party workers would not disturb opposition parties’ rallies, agitation and do it at the place alloted by police.”
MNS city unit president Sainath Babar said, “Mainly BJP and NCP are coming head-to-head for the past few months. As both the parties are disturbing the political climate, we all decided to follow some rules.”
Recently there were some incidents where political workers from different parties came head-to-head and tensions arised. Recently, the Shiv Sena tried to stop BJP leader Kirit Somaiyas vehicle. They even manhandled him at PMC headquarters.
Last week, BJP workers manhandled the NCP women workers who tried to agitate during BJP’s public rally at Balgandharva. The NCP had planned to disturb BJPs rally in the presence of union minister Smiriti Irani.
Even the MSRTC workers recently held agitations at NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s residence at Mumbai.
All these incidents are creating pressure on the police. On this background, police brought all the political parties together to discuss the issue and appealed to maintain political culture of the city.
Civilised agitations
All parties in principle approved the following code of conduct
-Not to obstruct the convoy of the opposition party leader
-Not to obstruct the public rally or agitations of opposition parties
-Avoid the agitations at opposition party leaders’ residence
-Instead of reacting on social media post directly, leaders should call other party leaders and confirm whether it is true or fake
