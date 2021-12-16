Political parties in sprint to claim bullock-cart race victory

PUNE All political parties and leaders have welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim decision to allow bullock cart races in the state, a major attraction in rural Maharashtra and Pune district.

Bullock cart races are a major attraction in Pune district and western Maharashtr and were the key issue on which the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency elections were contested.

For farmers in the district , winning a bullock cart race is a matter of pride and prestige.

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, who had promised to allow bullock cart races again, said: “It’s a very important decision and farmers are celebrating like Diwali. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government deputed good advocates. Now like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Maharashtra can hold its bullock cart races .”

Kolhe said, “It is half a victory, as the two-judge bench allowed organisation of races, but the integrated hearing for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be held before a bench of five judges before the final ruling.”

Former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao said, “When I was MP, I followed up the issue and even filed the petition.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “it is a welcome decision and will bring happiness among farmers in rural Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra’s animal husbandry minister Sunil Kedar said, “Maharashtra government is supportive of bullock cart races. I also respect the opinions of animal lovers.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrakant Patil said, “BJP was supportive of this decision and meetings were taken with Prakash Jawadekar when he was union environment minister. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge is a strong supporter of the bullock cart races and always used to about this issue.”

As the Supreme Court’s decision came, farmers in Pune district celebrated and social media was filled with photos of bullock cart races from the past.