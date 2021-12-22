Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Political parties urge PMC, PMRDA to execute gunthewari scheme

Maharashtra government approved the gunthewari scheme to regularise small structures (homes) by paying fees to local bodies
Political parties have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to execute gunthewari scheme to regularise small illegal structures (homes).
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 06:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Political parties have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to execute gunthewari scheme to regularise small illegal structures (homes).

Maharashtra government approved the gunthewari scheme to regularise small structures by paying fees to local bodies.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has already given a nod for it and has started the process for the same, but PMC and PMRDA have not initiated the process yet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar wrote a letter to both the PMC commissioner and PMRDA metropolitan commissioner and appealed to restart the process.

There are more than one lakh properties in PMRDA and PMC area which need to be regularised.

As municipal elections are ahead, there is a demand from all political parties to start the process to regularise illegal structures.

Mainly the guntewari homes are in suburban and PMRDA areas at Hadapsar, Vadgaonsheri and Khadakwasla.

