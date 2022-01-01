Politicos appeal to municipal commissioner to shut schools in Pune amid surge in Covid cases

PUNE Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, elected members from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have appealed to the municipal commissioner to shut down schools.

Republican party of India (RPI) leader and former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende, who is also a medical doctor, has written to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and the education officer and requested to shut schools citing safety concerns.

Dhende said, “From the past one week there is a surge in Covid-19 cases. Kids are more vulnerable as they have not received the Covid-19 vaccine yet. By considering this instead of waiting for state guidelines, the municipal corporation needs to make a decision at the local level.”

”I spoke with various officers and they too agree with the same. If the kids get infected in large numbers, it will create panic, by considering that quick steps are expected,” he said.

An official from the municipal administration on anonymity said that they have discussed the issue with the municipal commissioner. It is decided to brief the political leadership about it and a decision will be taken soon.