Politicos want Chakan to host international airport... again

PUNE As the Ministry of Defence has rejected a proposed site for the international airport at Purandar, elected members from Chakan, Khed taluka, are demanding the airport be relocated at Chakan.

Earlier, an airport was planned at Chakan, but due to farmer agitations and land acquisition issues, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis moved the location to Purandar.

Despite the Purandar locale getting the clearances, the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government has been relocation the final site due to land acquisition issues. The Ministry of Defence rejected the latest site at Purandar due to technical issues.

Elected members from Khed, Shiv Sena’s Shivajirao Adhalrao and BJP MLA Mahesh Landge have demanded the airport be set up at Chakan again.

Congress MLA from Purandar, Sanjay Jagtap said, “At any cost, the airport will happen at Purandar. There are a total of six sites and we are hoping to get clearance for other site s though one has been denied.”