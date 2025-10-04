Poor response from private hospitals to TB care initiative

A state government initiative to provide free treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) patients through private hospitals has received a poor response across Maharashtra, officials have confirmed. Launched five months ago under the Global Fund-supported Project SSHAKTI, the programme aims to integrate private healthcare facilities into the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). NGO Doctors for You (DFY) is implementing the model under HLFPPT to set up DR-TB centres within private hospitals. (Hindustan Times)

Despite the need, many TB patients prefer private care due to social stigma—adoption has been slow. In Pune, which has one central “hub” hospital and 45 linked “spokes,” only six patients have benefited since May.

The model, active in seven districts including Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi, and Ulhasnagar, involves seven “hub” hospitals connected to 150 smaller facilities. The government provides medicines, diagnostics, and screening at no cost to patients. Yet, few private hospitals have signed on.

Major participating hospitals include Apollo (Navi Mumbai), Kashibai Navale (Pune), Shwas Chest Hospital (Nanded), and KIMS Manavata (Nashik).

Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director of Health Services and head of the state TB programme, attributed the weak response to a lack of financial incentives.

“Private hospitals have their own priorities. The MoU offers no monetary support, which is a key reason for the reluctance. We are reviewing ways to make the programme more attractive to partners,” he said.

Private hospitals are selected through an Expression of Interest (EOI) process and must meet criteria such as availability of specialists and infection control. However, the agreements remain non-financial.

Dr Prashant Bothe, city TB officer, PMC, said many hospitals have been approached, but most declined.

“Without compensation, they are unwilling to commit resources. This threatens the long-term success of the initiative.”

Officials warn that unless private sector engagement improves, the state’s goal of eliminating TB by 2025 may be difficult to achieve.