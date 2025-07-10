Porsche crash: Prosecution claim attempts to tamper with blood samples made at 2 hospitals

The prosecution in the Pune Porsche crash case on Tuesday alleged that attempts to tamper with the blood samples of the minor accused were made not only at Sassoon General Hospital but also at the district hospital in Aundh. The incident occurred on May 19, 2024, when a Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old in an inebriated state, fatally knocked down two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, in the Kalyani Nagar area. (FILE PHOTO)

The allegation was made before the Pune Court on Tuesday through documents submitted under Section 173(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which permits further investigation even after a charge sheet has been filed.

Following the crash, the minor’s blood samples were initially collected at Sassoon Hospital, but investigations later revealed they had been swapped with those of his mother in an alleged attempt to conceal his intoxication. The police then took a second set of samples at Aundh Government Hospital as a precautionary measure after suspecting tampering attempts.

The prosecution claimed that after the accused, particularly the juvenile’s parents, and associates came to know of the second collection, they attempted to influence the staff at Aundh hospital to swap the new samples as well. However, doctors at the facility refused to cooperate with them and turned them away.

To support their claim, the prosecution submitted statements of the medical staff at Aundh hospital to the court. “In the same manner in which they tampered with blood samples at Sassoon Hospital, the parents of the juvenile and a middleman, Ashpak Makandar, tried to do the same at the Aundh hospital. But doctors refused to entertain them,” said a crime branch officer involved in the investigation.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly bribed Dr Shrihari Halnor, then chief medical officer of Sassoon’s Emergency department and Dr Ajay Taware, former head of the Forensic Medicine department, to swap the blood samples.

A total of 10 accused, including three Sassoon staffers, are currently in custody. The court is now hearing arguments related to the framing of charges.

On Tuesday, defence lawyers Sudeep Pasbola, Hrishikesh Ganu and Rajesh Kale argued that the sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act and those related to forgery do not apply to their clients. They also claimed that the allegations under Section 109 of the IPC, pertaining to abetment, are not substantiated.

Meanwhile, the father of the minor accused has filed a bail application citing his mother’s ill health. The prosecution, however, alleged that the accused is deliberately delaying proceedings by filing “frivolous” applications.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 11.