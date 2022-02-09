Power outage in Pune impacts companies, water supply, WFH

PUNE Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault, causing inconvenience to citizens. Work from home routines of several residents suffered and they had to defer their login time on Wednesday after the unexpected power outage.The city remained without power supply since 6 am on Wednesday.

Various small and micro-scale companies in the industrial area of Chakan, Talegaon and Pimpri-Chinchwad were also affected due to power outage.

The electricity supply was initially restored in eastern and central Pune by 9am, other areas had to wait till 12 noon, while the entire problem was resolved by 5pm, according to a statement released by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

According to MSEDCL statement, the technical failure might have occurred due to the fog and dew. The technical fault took place in the 400 KV lines which provide high-pressure power supply to key substations in Chakan and Lonikand areas, according to the power utility.

“The heavy fog resulted in insulator decamping in four transmission lines. As the load on other lines increased, there was need for load shedding, which resulted in power outage at Pune, Baramati, Supa, Alephata and other areas. There was overall 100-1100 MW load shedding since 6am, although as the additional supply came through Koyna-Lonikand transmission line, power supply was restored in stages in Pune and industrial areas by 10am onwards,” stated the MSEDCL statement.

MSEDCL officials said, the repair work was taken by power utility staff on war footing and was resolved within time.

The power outage caused disruption in functioning of small and medium industries along with work from home routine as many residents had to take a day off. Sahil Puranik, who owns a fabrication unit in PImpri-Chinchwad said, “I had to keep the unit closed for the first half of the day due to power outage. The supply was restored at around 12 noon when I could resume work.”

Alifiya Sodawala tweeted, “We have power cut since 6+ hrs now, we have jobs to do. It has been restored at many place but ours, lullanagar Pune . Please look into the matter”

Another twitter user Soumya tweeted, “No power in Pashan and when you need to wait (mobile battery drained) to share this msg as well.”

Arpita Shukla from Navle Bridge area said, “Earlier I had informed my office that I will join office post 12 noon but now Its 2pm, and no assurance of when power will restore. My office told me to take the day off.”

The water supply from most Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation pumping stations was also affected.

“Wadgaon, Baner-Balewadi and peth areas had to face water problems due to power outage. Major problem was caused in Wadgaon. Most areas that did not get water supply today, will get it on Thursday. In peth areas, residents requested us to continue water supply for more hours as they have to fill water tanks,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintending engineer, PMC water supply department.

