Power supply improves in Maha, no outage since April 23

PUNE Amid another heat wave, the power situation in Maharashtra has eased a bit after the increase in power supply which has led to no load-shedding across the state since April 23.

“With the state energy ministry buying power from private companies, the power supply was initially reduced and later it was completely stopped. We are expecting to continue in the same way,” said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

To overcome the power shortage, MSEDCL had taken power from the Koyna hydropower project, Adani, Tata Power and other sources. This helped fulfill the need for power in the state.

On Sunday, there was a demand for 23,500 megawatt in the state. Currently, MSEDCL is buying power from 12 companies.

As per data provided by the Power System Operation Corporation Limited, New Delhi, seven states are facing power supply shortages.MSEDCL has given top priority to preventing load shedding in Maharashtra. For this, meticulous planning is being carried out to keep a close watch on the quantity of electricity available from various sources and power generation companies.

“If any power shortage takes place, MSEDCL will succeed in providing alternative power at any moment. An hourly review is being carried out from the war room set up at the headquarter- and district- level for the implementation of load management,” the official said.

The first two weeks of April proved hectic as load shedding was taking place at many places in Maharashtra, with Vidarbha and Marathwada being the worst-hit regions. The rural areas faced more problems than urban areas.

Still, power outage due to repair work has irked city residents as power outage is taking place at many places for more than three hours. Recently, residents from Sinhagad road had to face power outage from 9am to 6pm. While power supply was disrupted for eight hours at Pimple Saudagar and Wakad. “On a few occasions due to some sudden problem, power supply was interrupted otherwise if the power outage is planned, we inform consumers so they don’t face any problem,” added the official.

Rise in new connections

Around 183,783 new electricity connections were registered in the Pune region in 2020-2022 out of which 152,753 were residential connections. “The number of connections has increased after March 2021. Over the previous two years, most of the work was stuck due to the pandemic,” the official said.