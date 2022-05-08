Power supply improves in Maha, no outage since April 23
PUNE Amid another heat wave, the power situation in Maharashtra has eased a bit after the increase in power supply which has led to no load-shedding across the state since April 23.
“With the state energy ministry buying power from private companies, the power supply was initially reduced and later it was completely stopped. We are expecting to continue in the same way,” said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
To overcome the power shortage, MSEDCL had taken power from the Koyna hydropower project, Adani, Tata Power and other sources. This helped fulfill the need for power in the state.
On Sunday, there was a demand for 23,500 megawatt in the state. Currently, MSEDCL is buying power from 12 companies.
As per data provided by the Power System Operation Corporation Limited, New Delhi, seven states are facing power supply shortages.MSEDCL has given top priority to preventing load shedding in Maharashtra. For this, meticulous planning is being carried out to keep a close watch on the quantity of electricity available from various sources and power generation companies.
“If any power shortage takes place, MSEDCL will succeed in providing alternative power at any moment. An hourly review is being carried out from the war room set up at the headquarter- and district- level for the implementation of load management,” the official said.
The first two weeks of April proved hectic as load shedding was taking place at many places in Maharashtra, with Vidarbha and Marathwada being the worst-hit regions. The rural areas faced more problems than urban areas.
Still, power outage due to repair work has irked city residents as power outage is taking place at many places for more than three hours. Recently, residents from Sinhagad road had to face power outage from 9am to 6pm. While power supply was disrupted for eight hours at Pimple Saudagar and Wakad. “On a few occasions due to some sudden problem, power supply was interrupted otherwise if the power outage is planned, we inform consumers so they don’t face any problem,” added the official.
Rise in new connections
Around 183,783 new electricity connections were registered in the Pune region in 2020-2022 out of which 152,753 were residential connections. “The number of connections has increased after March 2021. Over the previous two years, most of the work was stuck due to the pandemic,” the official said.
-
MLAs Sidhu and Chhina inaugurate road construction project in Ludhiana
MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated a road construction project from Ludhiana south to Atam Nagar on Sunday. The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore. Upcoming civic senior leaders conduct meeting with party workers Ludhiana Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a meeting with the party workers to deliberate upon the upcoming civic body elections and by-polls at Sangrur.
-
Teen drowns at Khadakwasla dam, youths still risk lives at tourist spots to take selfies, videos
PUNE In a tragic incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old youth fell of the Khadakwasla dam and drowned. This is the second such incident this month, and raises safety concerns at the Khadakwasla dam. However, despite the risks and multiple warnings from authorities, people throng dams, forts and other tourist spots, inturn risking their lives. On Saturday, a resident of Karvenagar (18), Ashish Subhash Furange, visited the Khadkkwasla dam along with two friends at 5.30 pm.
-
Martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house project in Ludhiana: Chain hunger strike enters day 5
The chain hunger strike over delay in the renovation of martyr Sukhdev's birth place at Naugra entered its fifth consecutive day on Sunday. Descendants of the martyr —Honey Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Mauji and Sunil Thakur, led by Ashok Thapar— joined the hunger strike and condemned the callous attitude of the state government and municipal officials.
-
MBBS students await results to begin internships, MUHS gives May-end deadline
Mumbai: Weeks after completion of their exams, the final year MBBS students are still awaiting results in order to be eligible to start their internships in hospitals attached to their respective institutes. While students are worried that this delay will cost them their academic time, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences assure that the results should be announced by the end of this month.
-
3 dead and 32 injured in bus accident at Ghonse ghat
Raigad: Three passengers died and 32 were injured after a private traveller bus fell off the road at Ghonse ghat in Mhasla taluka of Raigad district on Sunday morning. Out of the injured, 18 were taken to Mhasla rural hospital and 14 were sent to Mangaon for treatment. Locals and the police team reached the spot for rescue operations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics