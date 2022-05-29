Pre-monsoon preparations:PMC to conduct structural audit of over 10 years’ old bridges in Pune
PUNE As part of its pre-monsoon preparations, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) special projects’ department will conduct a technical/structural audit of bridges that are more than ten years’ old. This audit will verify the strength of the passageway and the structure for vehicular traffic.
Sandeep Patil, deputy engineer – special projects (roads), PMC, said, “This structural audit is a routine audit of bridges and flyovers that is carried out every five years. It is conducted pre- and post- monsoon where a consulting agency is hired to study and suggest towards the end of the audit.” The PMC has sanctioned Rs90 lakh for consultation of this audit and its main aim is to study and check the strength of the bridge joints, bearings and pillars.
The city boasts of 56 bridges connecting various parts, with 17 bridges over the Mula and Mutha rivers; besides 18 flyovers and nine railway bridges connecting the city. Of these, seven bridges were built during the British era such as Wellesley bridge, which was built completely of stone in 1830. Deccan’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji bridge built on the Mutha river is 177 years’ old; Sangam bridge in Shivajinagar was built in 1857; while Harris bridge is 122 years’ old. Recently, the Hadapsar flyover which is 15 years’ old was shut for traffic after cracks and shuddering of pillars was noticed due to daily heavy flow of traffic.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
