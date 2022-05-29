Pre-monsoon preparations:PMC to conduct structural audit of over 10 years’ old bridges in Pune

PUNE As part of its pre-monsoon preparations, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) special projects’ department will conduct a technical/structural audit of bridges that are more than ten years’ old. This audit will verify the strength of the passageway and the structure for vehicular traffic.

Sandeep Patil, deputy engineer – special projects (roads), PMC, said, “This structural audit is a routine audit of bridges and flyovers that is carried out every five years. It is conducted pre- and post- monsoon where a consulting agency is hired to study and suggest towards the end of the audit.” The PMC has sanctioned Rs90 lakh for consultation of this audit and its main aim is to study and check the strength of the bridge joints, bearings and pillars.

The city boasts of 56 bridges connecting various parts, with 17 bridges over the Mula and Mutha rivers; besides 18 flyovers and nine railway bridges connecting the city. Of these, seven bridges were built during the British era such as Wellesley bridge, which was built completely of stone in 1830. Deccan’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji bridge built on the Mutha river is 177 years’ old; Sangam bridge in Shivajinagar was built in 1857; while Harris bridge is 122 years’ old. Recently, the Hadapsar flyover which is 15 years’ old was shut for traffic after cracks and shuddering of pillars was noticed due to daily heavy flow of traffic.