Prices of tomato, brinjal spike as farmers claim crops destroyed by December rain

PUNE Non-seasonal rains early in December have damaged vegetable crops as a result of which retail rates have now spiked, especially in the prices of tomato and brinjal.

The rates of brinjal, which do not cross ₹60 per kg, surged to ₹80-90 per kg in retail markets, while tomatoes which are generally below ₹40 per kg are now retailing for ₹60 per kg.

In some areas of the city – tomatoes are being sold at ₹70 per kg.

“Last week there was a shortage of vegetables. This week the condition is better, however, the rates are expected to remain high as many farmers have suffered damages due to unseasonal rains. The wholesale rates have gone up by 20%,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Market Yard Commission Agents.

“Along with the damage caused by the unseasonal rains, due to marriage season and less supply, tomato and brinjal rates are high,” added Bhujbal.

For the last two years, Pune district has been getting rains in November and December and it has impacted the rates of vegetables.

“Generally, during winter, it is expected that vegetable rates remain stable, but these trend has changed in the last two years in Pune district due to rains. The unseasonal rain has caused heavy damages to all vegetables and also to fruits like strawberries. We have not seen ample strawberries coming in to the city till now this year,” added Bhujbal.

In the wholesale market – a bag of 10kg brinjals costs around ₹600-800, while tomato is trading for between Rs150 to Rs300 for 10kg.

Shalmali Rege, resident of Sinhgad road said, “In winter season, tomato rates never go up like it is happening now. We used to make tomato ketchup at home, purchasing tomatoes at ₹10-15 per kg a couple of years back. For the last two years we have stopped making it because the price is crossing ₹40 per kg.”

“Rates are fluctuating every day in Sahakar nagar. Rates are Rs20 less in the afternoon, but it increases in the evenings. Most vegetable vendors keep the rates the same, if one can bargain then it is your luck, otherwise you have to pay extra,” said Sayali Shinde, a school teacher who stays near Sahakar nagar.

Chandu Bisure, vegetable vendor from Ideal colony, Kothrud said, “There was a shortage of brinjal and tomato last week in the wholesale market so rates have gone up.”

Leafy vegetables

With fewer trucks of leafy vegetables coming into market yard, rates have gone up. “A 30 per cent rise has been noticed in leafy vegetables. The rates of methi and spinach are stable. High rates are expected to remain the same for next week,” added Bhujbal.

“The rates are expected to remain high till Makar Sankranti (January 14), supply increases during this time and rates start to stabilise,” added Bhujbal