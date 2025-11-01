Principals’ association seeks offline Class 11 admissions for students in rural areas

After the completion of the statewide online admission process for Class 11 students, many students across Maharashtra remain without admission, while several others have been allotted colleges located 20 to 50 kilometers away from their homes. This has caused major inconvenience for students and parents, particularly in rural areas. Considering these challenges, the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals’ Federation on Friday submitted a memorandum to education minister Dada Bhuse, urging the government to allow offline admissions for these students. The association highlighted that in many talukas, there are fewer than ten colleges, limiting students’ options even though the government allowed them to choose up to ten institutions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This year, there was a total intake of 21,75,598 seats for Class 11 admission across the state in 9,551 colleges, in which a total of 13,47,811 seats were filled, and 8,27,787 seats are still vacant.

The association highlighted that in many talukas, there are fewer than ten colleges, limiting students’ options even though the government allowed them to choose up to ten institutions. Due to this shortage, several students were either not allotted any college or were assigned faraway institutions. With limited or no public transport available, daily travel over such long distances is impractical, forcing many students to discontinue their education.

“The online admission process has created severe hardship for these students. Many have been allotted colleges located 45 to 50 kilometers away, making regular attendance impossible. We urge the government to allow offline admissions so that these students can enroll in nearby colleges and continue their studies,” said a representative of the Maharashtra State Principals’ Federation.

A student, Prakash Shinde from a rural area in Satara district, said, “I was allotted a college nearly 30 kilometers from my village. There are no regular buses, and it takes more than 1.5 hours to reach. I don’t want to give up my education, but traveling that far every day is impossible,”

The association warned that unless the government intervenes, many students, especially those from remote and hilly areas, could be deprived of higher secondary education.

Bhuse said, “The department will review the situation and take an appropriate decision in the interest of students.”