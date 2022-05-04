Pro bono club inaugurated at Symbiosis Law School

The pro bono club formed under the Nyaya Bandhu Scheme of the department of justice, Government of India, was inaugurated at the Symbiosis Law School on Wednesday.

The club aims to create legal awareness literacy among the marginalised members of the society in collaboration with non-government organisations (NGOs), conduct legal aid camps/clinics, provide legal consultancy and legal aid services to beneficiaries, and assist pro bono advocates registered under the Nyaya Bandhu platform.

The school got its sanction in 2020 and the grants in 2021 but got endorsed on May 4, 2022, by the department of justice, which began with a capacity building training session for 160 para-legal volunteers attached to the district legal service authority (DLSA), Pune

“When the department of justice invited us to be part of its scheme, we were happy,” said Shashikala Gurpur, director and dean faculty of law, Symbiosis Law School.

The community legal care and literacy cell have addressed more than 100 cases, two legal aid clinics, numerous NGO collaborations, literacy sessions, and over 10 Lok Adalat collaborations.