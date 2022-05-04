Pro bono club inaugurated at Symbiosis Law School
The pro bono club formed under the Nyaya Bandhu Scheme of the department of justice, Government of India, was inaugurated at the Symbiosis Law School on Wednesday.
The club aims to create legal awareness literacy among the marginalised members of the society in collaboration with non-government organisations (NGOs), conduct legal aid camps/clinics, provide legal consultancy and legal aid services to beneficiaries, and assist pro bono advocates registered under the Nyaya Bandhu platform.
The school got its sanction in 2020 and the grants in 2021 but got endorsed on May 4, 2022, by the department of justice, which began with a capacity building training session for 160 para-legal volunteers attached to the district legal service authority (DLSA), Pune
“When the department of justice invited us to be part of its scheme, we were happy,” said Shashikala Gurpur, director and dean faculty of law, Symbiosis Law School.
The community legal care and literacy cell have addressed more than 100 cases, two legal aid clinics, numerous NGO collaborations, literacy sessions, and over 10 Lok Adalat collaborations.
-
2 Bengal police informers, home guard among 6 held for suspected Maoist links
The arrest of six men, including a special home guard and two police informers, in Bengal's Jhargram district for suspected links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has put the administration on high alert, officials familiar with the matter said. The police informers and The special home guard, Shibraj Mana were arrested on Sunday in Lalgarh. The special home guard, Shibraj Mana, was attached to Lalgarh police station.
-
2 men die in car crash on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach road; 3rd is serious
Two young men travelling in a car on Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach road died after the vehicle crashed into road divider and then an electric pole well past Tuesday midnight, police said. A third person, Nitin Mathew, 24, who was at the wheels, was seriously injured. Police said the accident took place at about 3.30am, about 200 metres from Akshar chowk. “The two sustained multiple injuries leading to the immediate death,” said Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from the NRI Coastal police.
-
No water supply in Pune on May 5 due to repair work
PUNE Areas that depend of Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed water treatment plants, will not receive water supply on May 5, stated a notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation The civic body has planned repair work at both these water treatment centres. Hinjane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Kondhwa, Sanjay Park, Vimannagar, Mhada Colony, Dhanori, Kamal Park, Parande Nagar, Sudama Nagar and Harikrishna Park areas will not receive water.
-
Those who left Balasaheb must not teach us Hindutva, Raut slams Raj Thackeray
The Shiv Sena continued its attack on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena saying those who left Bal Thackeray must not teach them Hindutva. The reaction came after MNS chief Raj Thackeray posted a video clip of Sena founder Bal Thackeray's views on loudspeakers atop mosques. It led to a strong reaction from the Shiv Sena.
-
Rain brings much-needed respite to Delhi, Noida from heatwave
Ending the prolonged dry spell, parts of Delhi and Noida received light rainfall on Wednesday evening, giving relief to the people from the hot weather conditions. Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, warning of a duststorm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital. It later updated the alert to the orange category. No heatwave is predicted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics