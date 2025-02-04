Probe against organiser for holding elephant procession in Mulshi

The Pune forest department on Monday initiated an investigation against an event organiser from Urwade village, Mulshi taluka, for allegedly holding an elephant procession in Mulshi. While the event organiser claims that he took necessary permission for the event, the wildlife warden says that permission was given only for transportation of the elephant and not for holding any procession due to which action must be taken against the organiser. While the event organiser claims that he took necessary permission for the event, the wildlife warden says that permission was given only for transportation of the elephant and not for holding any procession due to which action must be taken against the organiser. (SOURCED)

The incident occurred on February 2 when Rahul Balkawade – a resident of Urawade village and close friend of Shankar Mandekar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Bhor assembly constituency – organised an event to felicitate Mandekar for his victory in the state assembly election. Allegedly, an elephant procession was held in which the MLA, seated on an elephant, distributed sweets to the residents of five villages in Mulshi taluka. Photographs of the event are now doing the rounds of social media.

After honorary wildlife warden of the Pune forest department, Aditya Paranjape, received information and photos about the event on Monday, he complained to the forest officer of the Paud-Mulshi forest range. Acting on the complaint, the said forest officer launched a probe against the event organiser.

Pratap Jagtap, range forest officer of the Paud-Mulshi forest range, said, “After receiving the complaint and photographs of the elephant procession – which is not permitted as per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 – we enquired about it with the organiser. The organiser said that they had obtained necessary permission for elephant transportation as well as the procession. However, the person who has the relevant documents is in Mumbai and will return to Pune tomorrow. Hence, the person has sought a day’s time for submission of relevant documents. We are also verifying the photos shared with us by the complainant.”

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that a female elephant owned by the president of Ganpati Panchayat Devasthan, Tasgaon, Sangli district, was brought to Pune after obtaining permission from the Sangli forest department.

Paranjape said, “I obtained the permission copy which clearly stated that the permission was given only for transportation under the Wildlife (Conservation) Act 1972 section 40 (2). The copy also stated that the elephant could not be used for any procession. However, the MLA and his friends clearly violated those conditions and hence, strict action needs to be taken against the organiser as well as those involved in this event. I am pursuing the case with the forest officer.”

When contacted, a senior official from the Sangli forest department, said, “The permission was given only for transportation of the elephant. We will see if any conditions were violated after which appropriate action will be taken against the owner of the elephant.”

When contacted on call, MLA Mandekar said, “The programme was organised by the villagers to celebrate my victory. The permissions related to the elephant were obtained by the organisers and I was not aware about the details of the same. Since the programme was organised in my honour, I went there out of respect for the villagers and to participate in their celebration.”