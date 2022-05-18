Probe report on crematoria electric work fake bill yet to be submitted

Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) constituted a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into fake bills worth Rs1 crore and the committee was expected to submit its probe report by December 3, 2021, the same hasn’t been submitted yet. Fake bills worth Rs1 crore were submitted with the accounts department for electric works carried out at the four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without carrying out any works on the ground, nearly Rs1 crore worth of bills were submitted to the finance department. The PMC general body gave instructions to carry out a departmental inquiry and take strict action against those involved in the scam but no action has been taken yet.

Eyebrows were raised and the fraud was suspected to have taken place through collusion between contractors and municipal officials. The PMC has now filed a complaint with the Shivajinagar police station. The contractor who submitted the fake bills was arrested and even got bail immediately. But as the signatures of the PMC officials were there on the proposal along with stamps, a departmental inquiry was initiated against all concerned PMC staff in November 2021. The four-member inquiry committee said it would submit its report within 15 days.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar appointed vigilance department head Rajendra Muthe as the head of this committee and instructed the committee to submit its report by December 3. The committee was given powers to summon any person or officer related to the case.

Muthe said, “It is true that the committee was formed. We initiated an inquiry into the affairs of more than 10 officials. But due to various reasons like Covid, budget preparation and leave, we have been unable to submit the final report, yet. However, we’ve called the final meeting for the same next week and we will submit the report to the municipal commissioner very soon.”

After filing a police complaint, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar at the time said, “This is a very serious incident and the administration will ensure that the guilty are punished. We are carrying out a departmental as well as a police inquiry.”

