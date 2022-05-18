Probe report on crematoria electric work fake bill yet to be submitted
Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) constituted a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into fake bills worth Rs1 crore and the committee was expected to submit its probe report by December 3, 2021, the same hasn’t been submitted yet. Fake bills worth Rs1 crore were submitted with the accounts department for electric works carried out at the four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Without carrying out any works on the ground, nearly Rs1 crore worth of bills were submitted to the finance department. The PMC general body gave instructions to carry out a departmental inquiry and take strict action against those involved in the scam but no action has been taken yet.
Eyebrows were raised and the fraud was suspected to have taken place through collusion between contractors and municipal officials. The PMC has now filed a complaint with the Shivajinagar police station. The contractor who submitted the fake bills was arrested and even got bail immediately. But as the signatures of the PMC officials were there on the proposal along with stamps, a departmental inquiry was initiated against all concerned PMC staff in November 2021. The four-member inquiry committee said it would submit its report within 15 days.
Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar appointed vigilance department head Rajendra Muthe as the head of this committee and instructed the committee to submit its report by December 3. The committee was given powers to summon any person or officer related to the case.
Muthe said, “It is true that the committee was formed. We initiated an inquiry into the affairs of more than 10 officials. But due to various reasons like Covid, budget preparation and leave, we have been unable to submit the final report, yet. However, we’ve called the final meeting for the same next week and we will submit the report to the municipal commissioner very soon.”
After filing a police complaint, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar at the time said, “This is a very serious incident and the administration will ensure that the guilty are punished. We are carrying out a departmental as well as a police inquiry.”
-
PMC to infuse ₹20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses. PMPML, city's only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall. Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC's shareholding standing at 60 per cent.
-
Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation
Facing flak over the failure of civic body to deal with solid waste management in city, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the health branch officials of MC on Wednesday and directed them to ensure waste segregation in city. The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to ensure source segregation of waste for over the last two years.
-
18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg
Savitribai Phule Pune University for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district. The project was launched in June 2021. According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage.
-
Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety
To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway and Western Railway are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains. Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway.
-
Prof Karbhari Kale takes additional charge as SPPU vice-chancellor
As the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended, the additional charge was handed over to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. “Currently, there are two major issues which I will be addressing, students' examination for the next semester and streamlining the academic studies of the university for the forthcoming academic year,” said Prof Kale.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics