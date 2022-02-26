Prof Dhar first Indian to get Boltzmann Medal

Pune - The prestigious Boltzmann Medal for the year 2022 has been awarded to Prof Deepak Dhar from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER Pune). The award was declared on Friday to Prof Dhar for his contribution in the field of ‘Statistical Physics’. A small function was held at IISER Pune campus to felicitate the physicist from his fellow colleagues and director of IISER Pune. He shared the award with American scientist John Hopfield.

This prestigious medal is awarded in every three years by the Commission on Statistical Physics of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) at the Statphys Conference. While the award comprises medal, honours for the contribution in Statistical Physics. Prof Dhar will receive the award in the Statphys 28 held this year in Tokyo in August.

In an official announcement done by IISER Pune on its official website, it is stated that, “We are so proud to tell that Prof. Deepak Dhar (Emeritus Professor) from our Department has been chosen for the Boltzmann Medal! The Boltzmann Medal is awarded once every three years by the Commission on Statistical Physics of the IUPAP_physics. Prof. Dhar from IISER Pune becomes the first Indian to receive this award.”

Prof Dhar was born 1951 and completed his graduation in Science in 1970 from University of Allahabad, then Masters in Physics from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in 1972. Then he went to the US for PhD and after completing his PhD joined Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) as a research fellow in 1978. He worked at TIFR over the years as a full-time professor and retired in 2016. Since then, he has joined IISER Pune as a visiting faculty.

“When I got to know about the medal been awarded, I didn’t know what to say and was thankful for choosing me. I feel the same what scientist Isaac Newton felt earlier, what he said was scientist are children who play on seashore and they collect shells. Some people try to manage some better shells, so I was just lucky to find some nicer problem to understand and manage to get some nicely shells. I think these awards are not our driving purpose for doing work, but it is nice to have them,” said Prof Dhar after medal was announced to him.