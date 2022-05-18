Prof Karbhari Kale takes additional charge as SPPU vice-chancellor

As the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended, the additional charge was handed over to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad.

“Currently, there are two major issues which I will be addressing, students’ examination for the next semester and streamlining the academic studies of the university for the forthcoming academic year,” said Prof Kale.

When asked how he will manage time and attention to both the universities, he said, “I will try to give maximum time as per the need in both the universities. Also, we will arrange exchange programmes and strengthen the relations between both the universities.”

Prof Karmalkar said, “I always tried to go out of the box while working as VC in the last five years, and I wish SPPU would achieve greater heights in coming years.”