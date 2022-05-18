Prof Karbhari Kale takes additional charge as SPPU vice-chancellor
As the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended, the additional charge was handed over to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad.
“Currently, there are two major issues which I will be addressing, students’ examination for the next semester and streamlining the academic studies of the university for the forthcoming academic year,” said Prof Kale.
When asked how he will manage time and attention to both the universities, he said, “I will try to give maximum time as per the need in both the universities. Also, we will arrange exchange programmes and strengthen the relations between both the universities.”
Prof Karmalkar said, “I always tried to go out of the box while working as VC in the last five years, and I wish SPPU would achieve greater heights in coming years.”
-
Pune district reports 53 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,907 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, the total registration was 18.32 million doses.
-
Raj Thackeray plans rally in Pune, home minister says he has to follow rules
After his campaign against loudspeakers at mosques fizzled out and his proposed visit to Ayodhya ran into controversy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now planned a public rally in Pune. MNS had applied to the police for permission to hold the rally at Nadi Patra in Deccan on May 21, but withdrew the application on Wednesday. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda.
-
Maharashtra adds 307 fresh Covid cases on May 18, Mumbai at 194
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday breached the 300 Covid-19 cases mark as it added 307 fresh infections with one death. Mumbai reported 194 new cases but only six needed hospitalisation as over 97% of cases were asymptomatic. On Wednesday, 8,736 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate for Mumbai has now exceeded 2%. On Wednesday, 124 Covid-19 patients recovered across Mumbai, and the overall recovery rate remained at 98%.
-
Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend. This two-day state level and national 'Navsankalpa Social Media conclave' will be organised on May 28 and 29. Functionaries from the Congress central leadership and from various states will participate in the sessions on Sunday.
-
HC quashes appointment of BSF officers as jail superintendents in Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the Punjab government's decision of October 2020 for appointment of Border Security Force officers as jail superintendents in central jails of the state. “…the entire cadre of superintendent, central jails, has been handed over to total strangers,” it held while quashing the October 2020 appointments by the then Congress government. These appointments, made on deputation basis for three years, were challenged by Baljit Singh and three others.
