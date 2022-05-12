Prof Karbhari Kale to hold additional charge till SPPU VC is appointed

PUNE As the tenure of the current vice-chancellor (VC) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will come to an end on May 19, the additional charge will be given to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad.

The announcement was made by state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant on Thursday.

“The selection of new vice-chancellor of SPPU and all other state universities will be done as per new amendments made by the state government, and it is at the governor’s office for final approval. Till then after the retirement of Prof Karmalkar the additional charge of SPPU vice-chancellor will be given to Prof Kale,” said Samant.

Prof Nitin Karmalkar is retiring on May 19 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago. For the selection of the VC’s post, a search panel is to be formed which is headed by a nominee of the governor, another member is nominated by the management council and academic council of the university, and one more member by the state government. Whereas this three-member committee will scrutinise the applications, shortlist the names, take interviews of the shortlisted candidates and give five names to the governor. Finally, out of these five names, one name will be selected by the governor for the VC’s post, but as of now, the panel itself has not been formed for the SPPU vice-chancellor selection process.

Prof Kale was earlier a senior professor of Computer Science and Information Technology and has worked as director, Board of College and University Development (BCUD) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad. He was head of the department of computer science and IT at the university for more than nine years. He also served as director of the University Network & Information Center (UNIC) of Dr BAMU, Aurangabad. He has acted as president of the ICT Section of the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata in the year 2015-2016 under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. He had served on various state-level committees like Perspective Development Plan, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Higher Education Policy, New University Act, Higher and Technical Education, and Government of Maharashtra. He served as coordinator of the Monitoring and Evaluating Committee of the Avishkar Research Programme organised by the Governor of Maharashtra.

