Prohibitory orders issued at Lohagarh after right-wing outfits oppose Urs celebrations

Due to opposition from right-wing organisations to the Urs or anniversary celebrations of Haji Hazrat Baba Umarshahwali scheduled to take place inside Lohagad fort on Friday, January 6, the Pune rural police have positioned a strong column of their constabulary along with issuing prohibitory orders at the historic fort located near Lonavala hill station in the Maval taluka of Pune district. According to Pune rural police, the Lohagad fort has been under the administrative protection and conservation of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) since 1909, and the ASI had sought security cover citing law and order issues following Urs festivities.

The Pune rural police issued a press release stating, “Lohagad is a historic fort and has been under the administrative protection and conservation of the ASI since 1909. The Urs of Haji Hazrat Baba Umarshahwali is scheduled to take place inside the fort, which has been opposed by Shivpremi and Hindutva organisations. To ensure that the law and order situation is not disturbed, the central organisation has demanded police protection at the historic site. The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been issued by the sub-divisional officer (Maval division). Pune rural police have deployed an adequate police force. Superintendent of police Ankit Goyal stated that appropriate legal action will be taken against those violating the prohibitory orders.”

Earlier on January 4, Sandesh Shirke, sub-divisional officer in-charge for the Maval and Mulshi division, in his official communication had said, “Right-wing organisations including the Bajrang Dal are opposed to the observance of Urs and this could lead to a law and order situation at the fort wherein opposing groups threaten agitations and demand that the anniversary celebrations are disallowed. The ASI had also rejected permission for the Urs which was scheduled on January 6 as a large number of followers of both communities would be visiting the area during the event. It is recommended to impose prohibitory orders in the area from January 5 to 8 as precautionary measure.”