Pro-hijab protest: Muslims hold march to Azam Campus in Pune

Pune: A protest march by Muslim community led by women and young girls under the banner of Kul Jamaat Tanzeem was held at Azam Campus to express solidarity with the college girls in Karnataka who face hijab ban.

The protestors gathered in large numbers and police bandobast was in place at various chowks in Camp, including Kamala chowk and Jyoti Hotel chowk.

Protestors alleged that the police prevented many in Kondhwa, NIBM and other parts of the city from reaching the congregation venue at Azam Campus.

Social activist Sushma Andhare said, “The right wing forces are resorting to creating division between Hindus and Muslims for political means. Wearing hijab is the right of Muslim women guaranteed by the Constitution of the country. The Muslim community is being victimised as part of the long-term planning of right wing aimed at their marginalisation. The protest demanding for their right to wear hijab is the right step in the direction of enforcing the constitutional safeguard guaranteed to the citizens of India.”

Kul Jamaat Tanzeem co-ordinator Zahid Shaikh said, “The protest was organised to send a strong message to the central government about the importance of wearing hijab as per the cultural traditions. We did not get the necessary cooperation from the police who asked us to hold two protests-one in Kondhwa and other at Azam Campus. We request the state government that whatever is happening in Karnataka must not happen in Maharashtra. Wearing of hijab is the constitutional right and the right wing is encroaching on the secular constitution of the country.”

Swaleha Shaikh from Camp who took part in the protest said, “The hijab issue has been raked up at the time of elections so that it brings political benefits to the BJP in UP. However, this time we will not become scapegoats and will ensure that legal action is taken against the unconstitutional actions of the BJP. Hijab is part of cultural identity of India and Muslim women must be not targeted. All communities are standing with us in this constitutional fight.”