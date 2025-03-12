Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Proposal for action against Sinhgad City School in Kondhwa: Misal 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 07:34 AM IST

A proposal to revoke Sinhgad City School's recognition is under review due to illegal construction; 2,100 students' future is a concern, says MoS Misal.

A proposal has been sent to the deputy director of education to decide whether to revoke or retain the recognition of Sinhgad City School, Kondhwa Budruk in Pune following allegations of illegal relocation and construction, minister of state (MoS) for urban development, Madhuri Misal informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday. 

Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Misal was responding to a question raised by MLC Yogesh Tilekar, who pointed out that the school was operating without an occupancy certificate for its building. 

“The school has 2,100 students and follows the CBSE curriculum. Given the violations, a letter has been sent to the deputy director of education to determine whether the school’s recognition should be revoked, or appropriate action should be taken. The municipal corporation has already issued a notice. Since 2,100 students are currently enrolled, their rehabilitation and alternative arrangements must be ensured as part of our social responsibility,” Misal said. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On