Proposal for action against Sinhgad City School in Kondhwa: Misal 

A proposal to revoke Sinhgad City School's recognition is under review due to illegal construction; 2,100 students' future is a concern, says MoS Misal.
A proposal has been sent to the deputy director of education to decide whether to revoke or retain the recognition of Sinhgad City School, Kondhwa Budruk in Pune following allegations of illegal relocation and construction, minister of state (MoS) for urban development, Madhuri Misal informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
Misal was responding to a question raised by MLC Yogesh Tilekar, who pointed out that the school was operating without an occupancy certificate for its building.
“The school has 2,100 students and follows the CBSE curriculum. Given the violations, a letter has been sent to the deputy director of education to determine whether the school’s recognition should be revoked, or appropriate action should be taken. The municipal corporation has already issued a notice. Since 2,100 students are currently enrolled, their rehabilitation and alternative arrangements must be ensured as part of our social responsibility,” Misal said.