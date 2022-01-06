Proposal for airport site at Purandar still stands: Pune MP Girish Bapat

PUNE A day after refusal to the airport site at Purandar from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) came to light, there was conspicuous silence from members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which had resubmitted a fresh proposal changing the site last year.

However, Pune member of Parliament Girish Bapat, who is also a chairman of Pune Airport Advisory Committee, said if the state government expedites the process, the airport is very much possible on the old site in Purandar.

According to Bapat, the MoD has not cancelled its approval for the original proposal involving a plan to develop an airport on land spanning seven villages. The state government has last year, resubmitted a fresh proposal with changes that shifted land around 10 kilometres away.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a written response to Bapat on December 31, 2021, said, “The MoD had given the NOC (no objection certificate) on August 12, 2021, with certain conditions for the new proposed site, later it cancelled the NOC vide their communication dated September 29, 2021. This has been communicated to the state government.”

Scindia’s response came after Bapat wrote a letter last month attaching another letter from Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) for pushing the project.

“The letter only states about withdrawing clearance to the resubmitted proposal with changes. The old proposal still stands and all the clearances obtained so far are also valid. Therefore, I have decided to pursue that proposal,” Bapat said.

The Pune MP stated that the Purandar airport must happen. “At my level, I am trying for this and as per my knowledge, neither state government has withdrawn original proposal nor has Centre rejected it. If everyone pushes for the original proposal, it will happen.”

During the Devendra Fadnavis government, the administration had proposed an airport at the land from Munjewadi, Vanpuri, Kumbalvalan, Ekhatpur and Udachi Wadi villages. However, the resistance of farmers led by local MLA Sanjay Jagtap forced the rulers to look for alternate land in the same tehsil.

The new site in Purandar tehsil where the proposed airport shifted was covered neighbouring villages: Rise, Pise, Naigaon, Rajouri, Pandeshwar, Pimpri.

This was the fourth site the government was exploring for the project, which many now believe, may not be a reality for the next few years.

Reacting to the cancellation of an approval, MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta had said on Wednesday that the project appears to be dead with this development.

“It appears that the site clearance for the proposed Pune airport at the new location in Purandar has been cancelled by the MoD which effectively means that the project is dead. Request the state government to clarify about plans for a new airport at Pune??,” (sic) Mehta had tweeted.

